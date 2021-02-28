Rainbow Wahine basketball sweep Long Beach State in final road-series of the season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball team secured a two-game road sweep this weekend against Long Beach State in the Walter Pyramid.
Senior Amy Atwell’s game-high 25 points propelled UH to a close 77-75 victory in game one on Friday night — Atwell tied her career high on points while sinking four three-pointers.
Going into Saturday’s series finale, Atwell continued her hot streak, leading the ‘Bows again in scoring while hitting some key shots down the stretch — 23 points with four three-pointers, one being the final three-pointer to force overtime.
In the extra period, Hawaii outscored the Beach 7-4 with LBSU’s Naomi Hunt’s last-ditch three-point shot falling short to give the Wahine the OT victory.
Hawaii moves to 7-6 on the season as they head into the final series of the season against UC Davis in Manoa.
Game one from SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time — their first home game since January.
