Maui rescuers searching for two men from California who went hiking on East Maui trail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two visitors from California were reported missing on a trail in East Maui Saturday evening.
Maui Fire Department received a call around 5 p.m. that the two male hikers in their 20′s had disappeared off of Waikamoi Trail.
The two visitors were hiking on the trail while a flash flood watch had been in effect.
Crews searched on the ground using the trails until 9:30 p.m.
The U.S. Coast Guard also used a helicopter to search for the hikers from the air.
Rescuers continued to search through the night until 1 a.m.
Officials said that heavy rains and flooding in the area could have caused the hikers’ disappearance.
They advise the public to stay away from the area due to the potential for dangerous conditions and to allow searchers to operate as effectively as possible.
Officials continue to search for the missing hikers Sunday morning.
