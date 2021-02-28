Hilo man charged, accused of beating, threatening girlfriend

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man has been charged with felony assault and other offenses in connection to an incident that took place Thursday in Hilo.
Hawaii Island police say 35-year-old Nathan Keanini Camacho was charged for assault, terroristic threatening, drug crimes and abuse of a household member.
Police said after 4 p.m. Thursday, a woman was reportedly stabbed during an argument with her boyfriend, later identified as Camacho.
The 30-year-old woman told police that Camacho allegedly struck the back of her head with a closed fist, then broke a large glass smoking pipe and stabbed her multiple times with it. She added that he then threatened to shove the broken pipe down her throat, police said.
After she was treated for injuries to her arm and ear, she was released from the hospital. Camacho was later arrested without incident.
Charges were filed Friday and his bail was set at $35,000. He is due in court on March 1.
