Hawaii reports 60 new COVID cases and no additional fatalities, pushing total number of cases to 27,559

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and no additional fatalities on Sunday.
Of the new cases Sunday, 36 were on Oahu, 14 on Maui and four on Hawaii Island. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.
The death toll from the virus in Hawaii remains at 439.
There have been 636 new cases in the islands in the last 14 days.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 27,559 cases in the islands.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,949 total cases
- 1,615 required hospitalization
- 324 cases in the last 14 days
- 349 deaths
- 2,244 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 25 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,210total cases
- 129 required hospitalization
- 226 cases in the last 14 days
- 33 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 183 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 838 total cases
- 6 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
