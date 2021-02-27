Forecast: Blustery conditions to continue into next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and gusty trade winds will continue for the next several days, while a trough aloft keeps the island atmosphere unstable. While showers, some briefly heavy, will focus over windward areas, the strong trades will push a few leeward. Increased moisture near Maui and the Big Island will bring a more widespread threat of heavy windward showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. A Flash Flood Watch remains posted for windward portions of Maui and the Big Island. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Monday morning, and may need to be extended as the trough aloft lingers.