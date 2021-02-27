Forecast: Blustery conditions to continue into next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and gusty trade winds will continue for the next several days, while a trough aloft keeps the island atmosphere unstable. While showers, some briefly heavy, will focus over windward areas, the strong trades will push a few leeward. Increased moisture near Maui and the Big Island will bring a more widespread threat of heavy windward showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. A Flash Flood Watch remains posted for windward portions of Maui and the Big Island. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Monday morning, and may need to be extended as the trough aloft lingers.
The High Surf Advisory will remain in effect into early next week for the east-facing shorelines of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. Small to moderate northwest swells will fill in today and peak surf from head high to a couple of feet above head high Sunday. The next scheduled northwest swell will be larger than this weekend’s and push surf to near advisory levels along northern and western exposed shores Thursday.
