Violent Waialae Iki home invasion latest in recent rash of robberies on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the past month, Oahu has seen a sharp rise in robberies.
Honolulu Police Department data shows cases were up 25% in February, compared to last month.
One of the latest crimes was a home invasion in Waialae Iki on Thursday night, in which two victims were assaulted by the intruders.
Surveillance cameras captured two men creeping around the property on Analii Street for 15 minutes, trying to pry open the garage.
They popped the screen off of a sliding glass door, too. The suspects were finally able to sneak into the house through a window a few minutes before midnight.
“Outside our window we did find a hatchet,” said the homeowner.
Still shaken, she didn’t want to be identified. “I was actually sleeping and I heard this screaming,” she said. “My daughter was saying, ‘Call 911! Call 911!’”
The commotion was coming from the living room. Her daughter and son-in-law were face-to-face with two intruders.
“They were young. Probably between 18 and 20,” she said. “One of them did punch my daughter. They kicked my son-in-law.”
Data shows violent robberies across Oahu are on the rise.
According to HPD’s crime maps, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 25 there were 50 robberies across the island. That’s up from 40 over the same period last month.
HPD’s maps also showed last night’s robbery was the fourth break-in over the past three days in the Waialae Iki neighborhood. The other crimes were classified as burglaries.
HNN asked Honolulu police for an interview about the apparent rise in robberies. The request was denied. A spokesperson said in an email, “Stats normally fluctuate from month to month.”
The homeowner said the suspected robbers were in the house no more than a minute.
“It was just immediate. And boom they were out the window. It was really fast,” she said.
But their getaway was anything but smooth. The woman said, “My son-in-law and daughter chased them. The second burglar almost lost his pants.”
The homeowner says both suspects lost their hats, a backpack and a shoe. They ended up dropping much of what they stole, too.
“The escaped down the street to a Ford Focus that was black with a hatchback and they gunned it out,” she said.
If you have any information you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
