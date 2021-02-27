Some 3,700 customers without power in Moiliili following apparent transformer explosion

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 3,700 customers in Moiliili were without power on Friday night following an apparent transformer explosion.
HECO crews were deploying to the area following.
The power outage happened about 10 p.m. following a loud explosion.
HECO did not release an official cause for the outage, but said power should be restored by about 11 p.m.
Following the apparent transformer explosion, there were several power lines hanging over Date Street.
Officials urged the public to stay away from the area.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.