Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Barbers Point area

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Barbers Point area Friday night.
The crash occurred around 8 p.m. when a 71-year-old woman was driving northbound on Coral Sea Road and struck a pedestrian passed Tripoli Street.
The victim, a 47-year-old male, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Officials said he was not walking in a marked crosswalk.
The woman driving the vehicle fled the scene and was later found by officials in the Barbers Point area.
She was arrested for fleeing the scene of the collision.
Speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.
Police are still investigating the accident.
This story will be updated.
