Hawaii Strong: In early 2020, this theater didn’t own a camera. Now they have a streaming service.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Established decades ago by Parker Ranch heir Richard Smart, Waimea town’s Kahilu Theatre is a home for great performances for a Hawaii audience.
“He had a dream to bring world music and the arts to Waimea and so he built this Broadway style theater 40 years ago for the good of the community,” said theater artistic director Chuck Gessert.
The pandemic wiped out the theater’s 2020 lineup.
Months before shutting down, Kahilu had actually been brainstorming alternatives.
“Since it was built in 1980, a lot of our practices were from the 1980s and so, we were looking at video options,” Gessert said. “Live-streaming options, as well as, really upgrading our backend and how we serve the patrons.”
When COVID hit and the theater had to close, they didn’t own any video cameras.
Fast forward several months and Kahilu TV was born ― an online streaming platform to showcase some of the theater’s most iconic performances.
“Just as the Grand Ole Opry did for country music and Austin City Limits did for Texas-based musicians, I think that we can bring aloha to the world with how we’re presenting Hawaiian music and culture,” Gessert said.
After the streaming service was live, Kahilu TV set to work planning new shows.
Brother Noland was among the first to get a call.
“I’m pretty close with everybody that’s here at Kahilu,” he said. “Knowing that they were gonna diversify and innovate, I love stuff like that.”
Kahilu TV viewers can either purchase a single show or a subscription to watch live concerts and past performances. Content can be seen on any device.
Even with no in-person audience, musicians say the platform channels the theater’s intimate and welcoming atmosphere.
“Something that makes you want to just give everything that you have to some place and that’s the feeling that I get when I first walk into the building,” said Blayne Asing, who performs at the theater regularly.
Since going online in November, Kahilu’s featured a steady stream of performances from Hawaii’s top artists, including Jake Shimabukuro, the Lim Family, Kainani Kahaunaele, and Kalani Pea.
As the events continue and community interest increases, there’s a sense Kahilu TV is not just a one-time project but sets the stage for Hawaiian music’s future.
“I want to put all of my musical peers on alert that we’re coming for you,” Asing said.
“All of your names are on the list. If you’re on my phone book, you can expect a call because it’s a really special thing that’s going on here in Kamuela.”
