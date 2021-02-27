Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID deaths and 106 new cases

COVID-19 vaccine (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | February 27, 2021 at 12:04 PM HST - Updated February 27 at 12:09 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw two additional COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 439.

Meanwhile, there were 106 new infections reported Saturday.

Of the new cases Saturday, 21 were on Oahu, 75 on Maui, three on Hawaii Island, and one on Kauai. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 31 cases from Maui were not previously confirmed due to a laboratory reporting issue. These cases occurred between Nov. 29 and Feb. 18. These cases are not included in the current 7-day averages.

There have been 623 new cases in the islands in the last 14 days.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 27,503 cases in the islands.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 21,913 total cases
  • 1,613 required hospitalization
  • 384 cases in the last 14 days
  • 347 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,240 total cases
  • 101 required hospitalization
  • 27 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 2,196 total cases
  • 128 required hospitalization
  • 197 cases in the last 14 days
  • 33 deaths

Lanai

  • 108 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 27 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 1 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 183 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 4 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 836 total cases
  • 6 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

This story may be updated.

