Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID deaths and 106 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw two additional COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 439.
Meanwhile, there were 106 new infections reported Saturday.
Of the new cases Saturday, 21 were on Oahu, 75 on Maui, three on Hawaii Island, and one on Kauai. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Some 31 cases from Maui were not previously confirmed due to a laboratory reporting issue. These cases occurred between Nov. 29 and Feb. 18. These cases are not included in the current 7-day averages.
There have been 623 new cases in the islands in the last 14 days.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 27,503 cases in the islands.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,913 total cases
- 1,613 required hospitalization
- 384 cases in the last 14 days
- 347 deaths
- 2,240 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 27 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,196 total cases
- 128 required hospitalization
- 197 cases in the last 14 days
- 33 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 183 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 836 total cases
- 6 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
