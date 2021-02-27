Hawaii receives $87M for COVID vaccinations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the state $87.4 million to open multiple, state-led community vaccination sites.
These funds will cover expenses for medical and support staff, personal protective equipment, facility costs and supplies that are required to store, handle, transport and administer vaccines.
The money will also be used to share public information regarding vaccinations.
The grant will reimburse the state for eligible expenses to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines.
The state is coordinating with the counties and various healthcare organizations to gather eligible vaccine expenditures to file for monthly reimbursements.
Qualified healthcare organizations also have the option to apply for reimbursements directly with FEMA.
The grant will be managed by Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Health and the Department of Budget and Finance.
