Forecast: Wet and windy weekend ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and gusty trade winds will bring in clouds and showers for windward areas, especially on Maui and the Big Island, where a flash flood watch is in effect through the weekend. A disturbance will bring a threat of persistent heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms on those islands.
The wind advisory has been canceled for now, but could be reissued Sunday into Monday as winds are expected to increase once again as a new strong area of high pressure area builds far north of the islands.
Big Island summits will get periods of freezing rain and snow through the weekend, so there’s a winter weather advisory up until noon Monday for the higher elevations of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.
The strong trade winds are keeping surf rough and elevated for east-facing shores, which remain under a high surf advisory through Monday morning. Seas will also remain rough for all coastal waters, which are under a small craft advisory.
Meanwhile, a new northwest swell will fill in this week with waves peaking at or just above head-high. The next northwest swell late Wednesday into early Thursday could push surf heights near advisory levels. South shores will have just few small background swells through early next week.
