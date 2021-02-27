Flash flood watch in effect for parts of Maui, Big Island through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood watch is in effect for windward areas of Maui and the Big Island due to expected persistent rainfall through the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu says the watch is posted until 6 p.m. Sunday.
A persistent upper disturbance will have the potential to bring a prolonged period of rainfall. This will cause the ground to become saturated and increase the threat of flooding as more bands of heavy rain move in.
By Saturday morning, flood advisories had also been posted for East Maui and the northeast areas of the Big Island, including much of the Hamakua, Hilo and Puna districts.
Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed because of elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Landslides are also possible in steep terrain.
A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. You should be prepared to take quick action if heavy rain or rising waters occur in your area, or a flash flood warning is issued.
A winter weather advisory is also posted for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa through noon Monday for possible freezing rain and snow.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.