DOH advises public to avoid Kailua Bay after large discharges of wastewater

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Health directed the city to post warning signs at Kailua Bay for possible large amounts of bacteria in the water near the wastewater treatment plant.
DOH said that the city has been discharging wastewater that exceeds the bacteria limits since Feb. 18 and that the violation was first reported by the city on Feb. 20.
Under state permitting, the city is authorized to discharge up to 15.25 million gallons of wastewater a day into Kailua Bay.
Eight days after the exceedance of wastewater was detected, the DOH directed the city to post warning signs and to test samples of the coastal waters in the area.
Shoreline samples taken on Feb. 24 did not show increased bacteria levels, but the city posted signage on Friday due to the location of the outfall and the high recreational use of Kailua Bay.
The city said the exceedance of wastewater is due to operational issues at the treatment plant.
Warning signs will remain up until the department is confident that coastal waters have returned to normal and until the city returns to compliance with discharge limitations.
The public is advised to remain out of the affected waters until warning signs have been removed.
