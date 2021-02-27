Court documents shed light on apparent motive in fatal Hawaii Kai stabbing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Court documents released Friday suggest a fatal stabbing in Hawaii Kai earlier this week started when the suspect was arguing with the victim over drugs.
The suspect, Jake Edwards, has been charged with second-degree murder. He made his initial appearance in court Friday and is expected to be back in court next Tuesday.
The stabbing happened Tuesday at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive.
The new court documents say a witness working at a construction site nearby saw the suspect and the victim, 23-year-old Parker Trantham, yelling at each other before the stabbing. The witness told police that Edwards said, “You cannot handle your drugs! I’m gonna call my boys to beat you!”
Edwards then allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest with a roughly 5-inch-long knife.
After the stabbing, the suspect fled the scene, heading north on Hahaione Street. The victim collapsed near a traffic crosswalk pole and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Edwards remains behind bars. His bail is set at $1 million.
The Tranthan family released a statement Friday.
“We lost our beautiful, warm-hearted son on February 23. He had an infectious smile and sense of humor that will be greatly missed,” they said.
A GoFundMe has been created to help offset funeral costs for the family.
