Maui woman pleads for return of her stolen pup

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is searching for her beloved dog on Maui, that was last seen being taken by a young woman at Airport Beach in Kaanapali at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The owner of the dog, Melissa Vicar said that her dog Godzilla went missing while she was setting up a picnic at the beach.
Vicar recounted that the 1.5-year-old black Golden-Doodle was running back and forth from the ocean to the picnic table in a span of 15 minutes.
When Vicar noticed that Godzilla had not run back to the table, she began to worry, searching the surrounding grass area and asking beach-goers if they had seen her dog.
A tourist who had been sitting nearby told Vicar that he saw a woman in her 20s with dirty blond hair carrying Godzilla to the parking lot.
By the time Vicar ran to find her dog, Godzilla and the woman were gone.
Vicar said that she is worried for her dog and said, “Please bring my dog back to me. My dog has high anxiety when he doesn’t see me, and he doesn’t like strangers. I just want to be reunited with my dog.”
Godzilla is wearing a rasta-colored collar with no tag and also goes by the names Zilla or Z-Boy.
Vicar and her family have been posting fliers throughout Kihei and have been posting about her missing dog on social media.
She asks that if anyone sees her dog to call Melissa at 808-385-0183.
Vicar is also offering $500 to anyone who finds her dog.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.