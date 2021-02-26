Wedding planners continue to struggle under Tier 3 restrictions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although many businesses are happy with the easing of restrictions under Tier 3, wedding planners are still hesitant to book clients.
Because weddings are considered social gatherings, they can only have 10 people present rather than five.
However, wedding planners say this number can go only so far when you take into consideration the couple, photographer, the officiant and a few family members.
Taryn Magalianes, the owner of A Touch of You Hawaii said that she already has 30 weddings on hold from last year and that she is hesitant to book any more because of the restrictions.
”It’s not like we’re looking to do big huge concerts and what not. We’re looking to do 35 to 45 people intimate weddings, and they’re not even looking to have dancing anymore,” said Magalianes.
“We are professionals. We are not just people that throw things whenever. We’ve been doing this for 15 plus years. It’s something we will follow rules and guidelines and of course, we want to keep our guests and our couples safe, so just give us the chance to do that.”
Wedding planners are hoping officials will ease the rules for them as funerals can have up to 25 people and retailers and restaurants have no capacity restrictions under Tier 3.
