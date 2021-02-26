Schools struggling to find enough space to socially distance use tents as a solution

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a nearly $20,000 donation of event tents from an unlikely benefactor, the Temptation Island tv show which filmed on Maui. Six event tents went to Kihei schools; Kamalii Elementary, Lokelani Intermediate, Kihei Elementary and Kihei Public Charter School.
“This enables us to take more classes outdoors with shade on our campus and further provide ventilation which enables safer learning,” said Michael Stubbs, Head of School for Kihei Public Charter School, which has 650 students K through 12.
Stubbs says bringing kids back safely with 6 feet distancing has been a challenge.
“The Department of Education came out I think with its 18th adaptation of the health and safety handbook,” said Stubbs.
“All of that is a maze that we needed to create for kids to safely adapt,” he added.
Rep. Tina Wildberger (D-Kihei, Wailea, Makena) helped facilitate the tent donation. She says teachers wanted safe workplaces, but some schools lack space and were built with little ventilation.
“We put the two tents at the schools that had the greatest need for example. Kamalii Elementary was built during the height of the cane burning,” she said.
“They built a school that was locked up and tight with no windows that opened. They only have these tiny windows that open at the top so they can barely ventilate,” she added.
The DOE says there are 162,000 students. 7.5% or 12,000 are in-person full-time, 66.5% are blended, and 26% are online by choice
School superintendent Christina Kishimoto says the CDC guidance says students can be closer than 6 feet as long as other safety precautions are in place.
“The number one metric we’re looking to modify is the 6 feet of social distancing. Without that modification, we can’t fully reopen any of our schools because there just isn’t enough space to adhere to 6 feet,” said Kishimoto.
The DOE says its allocated $2 million in federal monies for air purification.
Wildberger says she hopes to get more tents to schools to bring more kids back to an outdoor class.
