Rep. Kai Kahele honors Hawaiian language on Capitol Hill

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In honor of Olelo Hawaii Month, Congressman Kai Kahele spoke in Hawaiian during his speech on the house floor Thursday morning.
Kahele spoke in Olelo Hawaii and translated it for the other audience.
“We will continue to stoke the flame month by month year by year generation to generation because Mr. Speaker I ka Olelo o Ke Ola, I ka Olelo no ka make. E ola mau ka Olelo Hawaii a me back Olelo oiwi apau loa,” he said.
“In the language rests life, in the language rests death. And our resolve is greater than ever, to ensure our languages live on,” translated Kahele.
In his speech, he also mentioned that his daughters attend Hawaiian language schools.
To further celebrate Hawaiian language month in February, Kahele shared a Hawaiian word of the day and proverb on social media to raise awareness of the history and revitalization of the Hawaiian language.
