Punahou’s Tafiti first local player selected to 2022 Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Friday the first local player selected to the 2022 Polynesian Bowl, with Punahou’s Tevarua Tafiti set to join some of the best prep football players in the nation in the 2022 game.
Despite not having a true football season in 2020, the junior carved his own path with various camps and showcases, quickly racking up scholarship offers from the likes of the University of Hawaii, Notre Dame, Stanford and Oregon to name a few — currently sitting at 20 Division I offers.
In 2019, Tafiti played lights out for the Buffanblu, racking up 11 sacks, 45 tackles with 21 for loss and 3 forced fumbles as a sophomore, earning ILH Open-Division honorable mention and according to 247Sports.com, a four-star ranking — the top-ranked player in the Hawaii class of 2022.
After the 2021 Polynesian Bowl was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, focus shifted to next year with announcements of some of the best prep football players from across the country set to converge in Honolulu for the 2022 Polynesian Bowl.
The fifth edition of the Polynesian Bowl is set for January 22 in Honolulu — broadcasting live on CBS Sports Network.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.