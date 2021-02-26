PODCAST: She turned a snack shop side hustle into a full-time, family-run business

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | February 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM HST - Updated February 25 at 4:03 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Their onolicous pupus have become a must-have for many snack fanatics!

This week on ‘Muthaship’ we talk story with Charis Kihewa, co-founder of “Broke Da’ Mouth Pupus” — famous for their local-style pickled onions, pickled cuttlefish and spicy taegu with ‘ōpae.

The successful snack entrepreneur shares what it takes for her and her husband to operate a business at home while raising six kids — and how the power of social media helped her venture go from a hobby to a full-time, family-run business.

