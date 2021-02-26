Kauai hotel workers may be next in line for their first dose of the COVID vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hotel workers in Kauai may be receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, announced the Hawaii Tourism Authority in an update on vaccines within Kauai’s tourism.
As another 8,200 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, Kauai is leading the way in inoculations with 18% of residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
John De Fries, CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority said, “Earlier this week, we learned that Kauai hotels have been approached by DOH to accept vaccines and that was a rare occasion. Kauai has worked its way through its priority list and rather than waiting for the industry system to be up and running and in order not to waste any of the vaccines, the decision was name to vaccinate.”
De Fries believes that Kauai hotel industry workers are likely to receive their first dose in 4 weeks.
This push to vaccinate hotel workers comes as HTA reports that hotels are getting a business boost, likely from Spring Break bookings.
