Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID deaths; 44 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw two additional COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 437.
One of the deaths was on Oahu while the other was on Maui.
Meanwhile, there were 44 new infections reported Friday.
Of the new cases Friday, 25 were on Oahu, 15 on Maui, one on Hawaii Island, and one on Kauai. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 613 new cases in the islands in the last 14 days.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 27,399 cases in the islands.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,892 total cases
- 1,613 required hospitalization
- 384 cases in the last 14 days
- 347 deaths
- 2,237 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 27 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,121 total cases
- 128 required hospitalization
- 197 cases in the last 14 days
- 33 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 183 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 831 total cases
- 6 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.