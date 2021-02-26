Forecast: More gusty trades and windward showers ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A very strong area of high pressure is keeping very strong and gusty easterly winds blowing over the islands. A wind advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Friday for Molokai and parts of Maui and the Big Island, but winds will be breezy nearly everywhere.
A narrow upper level trough moving in from the east will add some instability to our weather, with some pockets of heavy showers coming in for windward areas. Trade wind showers will be more frequent and plentiful, so expect wet trade wind weather into the weekend.
Looking further out, breezy trades will continue into early next week. There’s some uncertainty in the Monday through Thursday time period, but for now we’re anticipating the trades to weaken a bit with more windward shower activity.
The strong trades are keeping elevated surf for east facing shores, which remain under a high surf advisory all the way through Monday. Surf will remain below advisory levels for other shores, but several long-period northwest swells are expected over the next week. A small long-period south swell is expected over the next few days.
For mariners, a gale warning is posted until 6 p.m. Friday for the Alenuihaha Channel, with a small craft advisory until 6 p.m. Sunday for remaining coastal waters.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.