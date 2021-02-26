Forecast: Gusty winds to persist into next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and gusty trade winds will persist across the region into early next week due to a series of strong surface highs to the north and northeast of the islands. Rainfall will remain focused over windward slopes, but an upper level disturbance will give an added boost to these trade showers. The disturbance may even kick off a few thunderstorms Friday and through the weekend over the eastern end of the island chain. Looking ahead into the weekend, the trade winds are expected to ease off slightly starting late Friday through Saturday, but trade winds are likely to regain strength by Saturday night, leading to another Wind Advisory for Maui County and northern Big Island.