Forecast: Gusty winds to persist into next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and gusty trade winds will persist across the region into early next week due to a series of strong surface highs to the north and northeast of the islands.
Rainfall will remain focused over windward slopes, but an upper-level disturbance will give an added boost to these trade showers. The disturbance may even kick off a few thunderstorms Friday and through the weekend over the eastern end of the island chain.
Looking ahead into the weekend, the trade winds are expected to ease off slightly starting late Friday through Saturday, but trade winds are likely to regain strength by Saturday night, leading to another wind advisory for Maui County and northern Big Island.
A high surf advisory in effect for exposed east facing shores will remain up for the next several days. Surf elsewhere will be below advisory levels.
Several long-period northwest swells are expected over the next week. These swells will peak tonight into Friday, Saturday night into Sunday, and Wednesday into Thursday.
The mid-week swell is expected to be the largest of the three.
Some trade wind swell will wrap into north- and south-facing shores.
A small swell from the southern hemisphere is also expected the next couple of days.
