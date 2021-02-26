Episode 50: Eat Your Heart Out with Charis Kihewa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Their onolicous pupus have become a must-have for many snack fanatics!
This week on ‘Muthaship’ we talk story with Charis Kihewa, co-founder of “Broke Da’ Mouth Pupus” — famous for their local-style pickled onions, pickled cuttlefish and spicy taegu with ‘ōpae.
The successful snack entrepreneur shares what it takes for her and her husband to operate a business at home while raising six kids — and how the power of social media helped her venture go from a hobby to a full-time, family-run business.
