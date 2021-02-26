Carpooling may have been a factor in COVID clusters at cleaning services

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is investigating two COVID-19 clusters involving cleaning service companies on Oahu and Maui.
The cluster on Maui resulted in 20 cases, including 16 individuals who were present at the location and four who were in close contact with those who tested positive.
Three people were infected at the Oahu cleaning service.
The Health Department said that the individuals infected are either employees or their relatives and that no clients got sick.
Investigators believe that the individuals contracted the virus from carpooling together.
Officials are also looking into a cluster at an Oahu social gathering, which resulted in 17 infections. Thirteen of the cases were present at the gathering while the four other individuals did not attend.
A cluster was also reported in connection to a Maui travel industry site, which led to three infections.
There have been no COVID-19 cluster investigations for Hawaii Island and Kauai in last 14 days.
