DOE: Hawaii high schools will be able to hold limited, in-person commencement ceremonies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education announced Thursday that limited, in-person commencements can be held this year.
The DOE has created guidelines to set limits on the number of people who can greet graduates and where the celebrations can take place.
Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said, “While the allowable modified ceremonies will not look like pre-pandemic celebrations, they will allow additional flexibility for our schools beyond virtual options in bringing our graduates together for this momentous occasion.”
In addition to standard school health and safety protocols, commencement events will need to follow other rules.
- The ceremony must be held outdoors or in a venue with adequate ventilation. Third-party venues are allowed.
- Graduates will be allowed to bring a maximum of two members from their household. No additional guests will be allowed. Schools also have the authority to reduce this number based on venue restrictions and ceremony formats.
- Larger schools that may experience difficulties in hosting a safe, in-person ceremony are encouraged to consider alternative options such as a blend of in-person and virtual ceremonies, staggered drive-through ceremonies or drive-in formats.
On Jan. 11, the department announced it was cancelling all large, in-person social gatherings for the remainder of the school year.
But commencement ceremonies were excluded from that list as the DOE collaborated with other political and health leaders.
The full list of commencement guidelines can be viewed here.
