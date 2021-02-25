Woman tied to death of 6-year-old on Hawaii Island gets probation under plea deal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island woman who spent nearly a year in jail for the death of a child has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. Ultimately, the deal will allow her to avoid prison time.
A judge sentenced Ku’uipo Nihipali to five years probation for child abuse and hindering prosecution. She’s tied to the 2018 death of 6-year-old Mazen Kaniela Nihipali-Moniz in Kona.
Nihipali was originally charged with murder, but changed her plea a day before her wife was sentenced for manslaughter.
Ashley Nihipali was sentenced in December to 25 years behind bars for the crime.
She admitted to abusing the boy in the months leading up to his death on Halloween night three years ago. Court documents said other children in the home were told to keep the abuse under wraps.
Under the plea deal, prosecutors dropped eight other charges against them. The deal also averted a trial, which would have brought the other children to the witness stand in court.
