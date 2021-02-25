UH’s Kasey Neubert takes pride in being a spark for the Wahine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a much needed break, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team is set to head to the mainland for a weekend series against Long Beach State.
As the season went on, sophomore Kasey Neubert emerged as the “spark” that helps the team get going when they seem to be dragging, something Neubert takes great pride in.
“I make sure that I always try to bring energy every single time I’m on the floor.” Neubert told reporters. “It’s definitely one of the main things that I feel like I’m actually very good at is definitely hyping other people up, giving love to other teammates and just being very selfless and just bringing that energy and stuff.”
The energy has caught the attention of Neubert’s teammates and her coach. Head coach Laura Beeman says that the Wahine have relied on the Colorado native’s presence and performance down the stretch.
“We definitely are relying on Casey.” Coach Beeman said. “We’re relying on her energy, she’s a great teammate, she’s an incredibly hard worker, it’s really fun to see what she’s done this year with the limited time and the quarantining and some of the injuries. it’s really exciting to see what this young lady’s future is going to be first for the next two, possibly three years.”
The Wahine have two weeks left in the regular season before heading to the Big West Tournament, an important two weeks for the Lady ‘Bows to come together as a team before the tournament.
“We’re really focusing on just coming together and just making sure that we each play off of each other.” Neubert said. “If that kind of makes sense, like we’re just in sync and when one of us have a good game or something, the other people also have a good game, we’re just really trying to just come together and just make sure we finish this last month off.”
UH heads to California on Wednesday ahead of their two-game series against Long Beach State — game one set for Friday at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.