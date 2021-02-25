UH swimming and diving look ahead to National Tournament and the Olympics

“We just keep on saying the word momentum, each kind of competition we did in even the days in those competitions, team just got better and better.” Coach Ptasnik said. “So now we turn our focus to the NCAA championships and then it’s an Olympic year and swimming as in diving is very big Olympic sport, so we will also shift our gears towards a long course training, we already have one qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, we hope to have more and we hope to make quite a statement in other Olympic trials here in the U.S. and around the world, Canada, South Africa, so we’re just gonna keep on going.”