UH men’s basketball set to make final homestand against LBSU this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team is set to face Long Beach State this weekend in the final homestand of the 2021 regular season.
In a normal year, the final home games of the year usually mean senior night for the departing senior class, but with the NCAA’s decision to not count this season towards a player’s eligibility, the traditional senior night has been thrown out of the window.
Even the ‘Bows aren’t treating the weekend as a senior night, head coach Eran Ganot says that the team really hasn’t had the time to think about it anyway.
“We don’t want to look ahead too much because it will take us out of our rhythm, it’s been unique because we really haven’t had the moment to take a breath.” Coach Ganot told reporters. “I know we had the bi-week or the Cal poly situation start league play, Obviously we didn’t have a non-conference, but since then we’ve gone seven straight weeks, so it’s been really hard to kind of have the moment to kind of look back, you know, look ahead and things like that, we’ve had brief conversations about that, but I think the general consensus is let’s focus on the now let’s try to correct things we need to correct and build some momentum moving forward and then all that stuff we’ll talk about at the end.”
On top of the final home series of the year, UH is trying to prime themselves for good positioning in the Big West Tournament, currently 8-8 on the season, captain Casdon Jardine says that they have a unique opportunity to control their own destiny.
“We need to go and get a sweep this weekend and we need to go get a sweep next weekend, that’s really the only, only, only way to look at it.” Jardine said. “If we don’t get that, then we’re going to be disappointed and then, you know, let the chips fall where they may, because at that point it’s out of our control, but we have total control over these two weeks of what we do and how we work and our intensity that we bring.”
Staying on their series with Long Beach State, the Sharks are coming off of a two-game sweep over Cal Poly — UH also got the sweep against the Mustangs — currently sitting 5-7 on the season, however all teams are entered into the Big West Tournament no matter the final record due to the COVID rule changes.
The Rainbow Warriors wrap up their home schedule this weekend against Long Beach State — game one set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
Broadasting from SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Spectrum Sports.
