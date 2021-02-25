UH men’s basketball set to make final homestand against LBSU this weekend

“We don’t want to look ahead too much because it will take us out of our rhythm, it’s been unique because we really haven’t had the moment to take a breath.” Coach Ganot told reporters. “I know we had the bi-week or the Cal poly situation start league play, Obviously we didn’t have a non-conference, but since then we’ve gone seven straight weeks, so it’s been really hard to kind of have the moment to kind of look back, you know, look ahead and things like that, we’ve had brief conversations about that, but I think the general consensus is let’s focus on the now let’s try to correct things we need to correct and build some momentum moving forward and then all that stuff we’ll talk about at the end.”