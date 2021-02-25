Teen motorcyclist critically injured in late-night crash in East Oahu

By HNN Staff | February 25, 2021 at 5:10 AM HST - Updated February 25 at 5:10 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash late Wednesday in East Oahu, Honolulu police said.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Kuliouou Road.

Police said the motorcyclist ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle turning left onto Kuliouou Road.

The vehicle had the green light and right of way.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

The two people in the vehicle were not injured.

Authorities believe speed — not drugs or alcohol — may have contributed to the crash.

