Teen motorcyclist critically injured in late-night crash in East Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash late Wednesday in East Oahu, Honolulu police said.
It happened around 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Kuliouou Road.
Police said the motorcyclist ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle turning left onto Kuliouou Road.
The vehicle had the green light and right of way.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.
The two people in the vehicle were not injured.
Authorities believe speed — not drugs or alcohol — may have contributed to the crash.
