Strong and Gusty Trade Winds today

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and gusty trade winds are with us today and tomorrow 15-30+ with gusts up to 55mph. Windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times. We have a modest increase in moisture moving in from the east which will bring us a little more rain than last week. Saturday and Sunday will see a return to normal trade wind speeds with some gusty periods. A return of drier trade wind conditions will be possible early next week.
Those same windy conditions will keep advisory level surf in place along east facing shores through the first half of next week. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island through 6 AM Monday morning. An uptick in surf is expected over the next few days as the winds increase locally and upstream of the state.
A series of small overlapping northwest swells will move through the area into next week, with surf remaining below advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores. The first of the series of northwest swells is expected later today followed by another reinforcing northwest swell late Saturday into Sunday.
Wrapping trade wind swell continues to provide some small surf along south facing shores. A small out of season south swell will give a boost to south shore surf late today through Saturday.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.