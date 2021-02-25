Strong and Gusty Trade Winds today

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and gusty trade winds are with us today and tomorrow 15-30+ with gusts up to 55mph. Windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times. We have a modest increase in moisture moving in from the east which will bring us a little more rain than last week. Saturday and Sunday will see a return to normal trade wind speeds with some gusty periods. A return of drier trade wind conditions will be possible early next week.