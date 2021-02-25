A rare coronavirus strain that is prevalent among felines has infected a Kailua cat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the pandemic continues, much has been revealed about coronavirus strains, and in some instances, they can still infect pets.
Kailua resident Daniela Stolfi-Tow recently adopted a short-haired cat named Naya.
For the last several months, the seven-month-old has been battling a disease called Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP), which comes from a strain of COVID that is prevalent among felines and cannot be contracted by humans.
Stolfi-Tow noticed something was wrong when Naya kept losing weight and had difficulty walking.
Veterinarians said it’s not a common disease, but the mortality rate is high without proper treatment.
“It is a very strange, puzzling virus that is not as simple as something we would commonly get with animals, like parvo (a contagious canine virus), that we understand really well and know the biology and it’s very predictable,” said Veterinarian Aleisha Swartz, who works with the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s school of veterinary medicine.
“FIP is the opposite, it’s quite unpredictable.”
Another hurdle is finding treatment as there are no approved options in the United States.
But if you can find it, it’s quite costly.
“It’s incredibly expensive even if you can get it,” Stolfi-Tow said. “We’re talking a minimum of $4,000 to treat one case. Some go up to $10,000 and $15,000, so most animals that get it, have to be put down.”
Exact numbers of spread and prevalence in the islands is not known.
Stolfi-Tow said two of Naya’s siblings have died from the disease.
Swartz said the lack of treatment has put the veterinarian community in a challenging situation.
“As a veterinarian, our hands are tied because we can’t prescribe medications that are not approved by the FDA. It also concerns us that medications are sold on the black market because you have no way to know what’s coming in your package,” Swartz said.
