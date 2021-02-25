Old Stadium Park to sport new mural showcasing history of Moiliili

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A collaborative effort to paint a large mural at the Old Stadium Park in Honolulu will begin this week.
The mural will showcase the history of Moilili and will be displayed on a wall on the park’s mauka end. More than 600 residents and others offered their input on what the mural should include.
“I am encouraged to see such a vibrant piece of public art paying homage to that era, the natural history, and various uses of the park,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi, in a news release.
Local muralist Luke Dekneef finalized the design.
His team will install the mural and will follow up with a multi-generational design workshop. The workshop will include community members and keiki from Voyager Public Charter School.
“There has been a tremendous outpouring of support for this mural project from nearby residents, community groups, schools, and businesses,” said Colby Takeda, senior manager of Blue Zones Project.
The project came together through the city, AARP Hawaii, Blue Zones Project Hawaii, Voyager Public Charter School, and Age-Friendly Honolulu.
“The mural honors the rich past of the surrounding area and the former site of Honolulu Stadium,” AARP Hawai’i State Director Keali’i Lopez said.
AARP Hawaii is soliciting grant applications from non-profits to fund more projects like the Old Stadium Park mural. To find out more about the AARP Livable Communities Initiative 2021 Community Challenge Grants, go to AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.
