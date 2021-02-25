Kauai man is sentenced to 20 years in prison for armed robbery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 45-year-old man from Lihue was sentenced Wednesday to serve 20 years in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years for armed robbery.
On May 31, 2020, Tunu Afele brandished a loaded gun at a male individual, demanding money.
Afele also threatened the male’s girlfriend.
When Kauai police arrived at the scene, Afele refused arrest and made numerous threats against the officers. He was eventually arrested peacefully.
After the arrest, police later recovered a stolen firearm from Afele’s vehicle.
Aside from receiving 20 years in prison, the Honorable Judge Kathleen N.A. Watanabe also sentenced Afele to serve a 10-year sentence for first degree theft and five-year sentences for two counts of terroristic threatening.
Afele’s prison time will run concurrently.
The case was prosecuted by First Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer S. Winn.
