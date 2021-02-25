Health care company partners with nonprofit to vaccinate Native Hawaiian communities

Kuhio Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement said, “It’s a beautiful partnership between Kaiser Permanente and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement where Kaiser has offered to come out to our community to vaccinate our kupuna and those essential workers. It’s great because so many times we see our kupuna having a hard time navigating the system in place, so this allows us to go to them to really make sure they’re getting the vaccination that’s needed to protect them.”