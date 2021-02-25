Hawaii reports 45 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 45 new COVID cases on Thursday, pushing the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 27,358.
There were no additional deaths. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 435.
Of the new cases Thursday, 24 were on Oahu, 18 on Maui and one on the Big Island. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,869 total cases
- 1,601 required hospitalization
- 457 cases in the last 14 days
- 346 deaths
- 2,237 total cases
- 102 required hospitalization
- 33 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,106 total cases
- 119 required hospitalization
- 200 cases in the last 14 days
- 32 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 2 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 182 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 829 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.