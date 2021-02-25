Study: COVID spread despite 6-feet distancing at gyms, advises masks are a must

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Health offered guidelines on how to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through investigating the cause of cluster cases at three Hawaii fitness facilities in 2020.
The study was conducted by a team led by Dr. Sarah Kemble, the acting state epidemiologist. She served as the principal investigator and lead researcher for the paper titled, “Community Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 at Three Fitness Facilities — Hawaii, June–July 2020.”
According to researchers, the June 2020 outbreak occurred during a time when face masks were not required in fitness centers.
Researchers discovered that the virus was spread by an asymptomatic fitness instructor who taught a cycle class.
One of the participants of that cycle class was a fitness instructor, who did not display symptoms and unknowingly transmitted the virus to participants during personal training sessions and kick-boxing lessons at another fitness center.
A third gym, where the first instructor taught a class more than two days prior to experiencing symptoms was also investigated, but no transmission was observed.
Researchers found that more than 30 participants tested positive for COVID-19. However, they believed that infections may have been much higher as the number of participants infected with the virus who were asymptomatic may not have been tested or participants might have underreported symptoms or refused testing.
Through their investigation, researchers believed the virus was spread due to close contact, poor room ventilation and not wearing face masks.
The study also found that transmission occurred despite spin cycles being spaced at least six feet apart.
Researchers also believed that shouting throughout the one-hour cycle class might have contributed to transmission of the virus.
As Hawaii plans to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday, allowing gyms and fitness facilities to operate indoors at 50% capacity, the paper offers the following recommendations:
- Everyone must wear a mask, even during high intensity activities
- Facilities should improve ventilation
- Consistent and correct mask use and physical distancing must be enforced, which includes maintaining at least six feet of distance between all persons, limiting physical contact, class size and crowded spaces
- Increase opportunities for hand hygiene
- Remind patrons and staff members to stay home when ill
- Conduct exercise activities entirely outdoors or virtually could further reduce transmission risk
To read the full paper, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.