Gusty winds fan a brush fire burning into the night on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7-acre brush fire challenged firefighters on Maui Wednesday. It continues to burn into the night as strong winds help fan the flames.
The fire began around 3 p.m. It was burning on the mauka side of Kahekili Highway in Wailuku.
As of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, MFD said the fire was only 50% contained. No structures were threatened but it did force the closure of Kahekili Highway between Makaala Drive and Waiehu Beach Road.
Multiple units are responding including private dozers that are helping crews cut a fire break around the perimeter of the fire, MFD said.
Gusty winds of about 20 mph are making for challenging conditions.
No injuries have been reported. Crews will continue to battle the flames into the night.
This story will be updated.
