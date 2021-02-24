Forecast: Gusty trade winds to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally strong easterly trade winds will prevail through the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain locations. A modest increase in moisture moving in from the east combined with an upper disturbance may lead to better windward shower coverage Thursday night through the weekend. A return of drier trade wind conditions will be possible early next week.
Strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands will keep advisory level surf in place along east facing shores through the first half of next week. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island through 6 AM Monday morning. An uptick in surf is expected over the next few days as the winds increase locally and upstream of the state.
A series of small overlapping northwest swells will move through the area into next week, with surf remaining below advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores. The first of the series of northwest swells is expected late Thursday followed by another reinforcing northwest swell late Saturday into Sunday.
Wrapping trade wind swell continues to provide some small surf along south facing shores. A small out of season south swell will give a boost to south shore surf late Thursday through Saturday.
