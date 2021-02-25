After nearly a year of being closed, Sea Life Park set to welcome visitors back

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After being closed for nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sea Life Park will be reopening soon.
The park is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, March 6 — marking 354 days since the park’s closure.
It will welcome back guests through a phased reopening, beginning with weekends only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mask wearing, temperature checks and other social distancing measures will be in place.
“We have been working hard to develop enhanced protocols and specialized team training, following all federal and state guidelines, to ensure the safest environment possible for our guests and staff,” said Sea Life Park General Manager Valerie King, in a statement.
“With our open-air habitats and the park’s carefully monitored capacity, guests can safely distance throughout our lush grounds for a day of learning and fun, set in the natural beauty of Waimanalo.”
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.