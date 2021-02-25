Active (Episode 11)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - General George S. Patton once said “an active mind cannot exist in an inactive body.”
Our first story dives into the motion of the ocean, where we meet two women who have active careers.
They are in a select group of female surf photographers that capture some of the biggest waves that hit Hawaii.
Jim also talks to an endurance athlete who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.
Although there was great risk involved, he underwent an intricate surgical procedure that got him back on his feet.
Finally, we meet a young boy who is actively taking a stand to help people who have epilepsy.
His name is Brennan Yamaguchi and he found a way to help others through one of this favorite activities: baseball.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.