Unemployed workers plan rally urging state to take action, improve outdated system

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many of Hawaii’s unemployed workers will rally in front of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations building Wednesday morning, urging the state to take action and improve the outdated unemployment system.
The rally is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the DLIR building, then the group will march to the Hawaii state Capitol.
It’s an effort by the Hawaii Workers Center, along with various community organizations and unions like Unite Here Local 5.
The group is focusing on more than just unemployment concerns — they say while this rally is largely about fixing the broken Unemployment Insurance system, their message will also focus on defending and advancing workers’ rights, raising the minimum wage, exempting unemployed workers’ benefits from state taxation and more.
One of the group’s primary goals is pushing for the safe reopening of the DLIR office for in-person filing and user help.
DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Estaquio says she still has no timeline for that sighting employee and claimant safety concerns.
