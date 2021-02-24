UH basketball in control of their own destiny heading into final games of the season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team is preparing for the final four games of the 2020-21 season, starting with a two-game series against Long Beach State this weekend.
The series against the Sharks is set to be the final homestand for the ‘Bows and possibly the last time in the Stan Sheriff Center for Senior captain Casdon Jardine, who’s trying to soak it all in.
“I am soaking it in right now, it’s starting to feel a little bit more real that this is, you know, senior night this weekend, our last home games and just for that to make the most of it.” Jardine told reporters. “Regardless of the circumstance, you know, I wish my family could be here, because I know they’d all be here if they could, I wish we could have fans, but just trying to control what I can control and like you said, make the most of it.”
In his first year with the program, Jardine quickly earned the respect of his coaches and teammates, getting voted captain at the beginning of the season, a title the Idaho native takes seriously, hoping to solidify a culture before the ‘Bows head to the Big West Tournament.
“When you’re a younger guy in a program, you feel like you’ve got so much time, when you’re an older guy in the program, you feel like you gotta make the most of it, but to be honest I think that’s something that we can be better about doing all the time is that these young guys realizing that this year is an opportunity to make a run at the tournament.” Jardine said. “This is an opportunity to build our program, It’s an opportunity to build our culture and that’s something that I hope we can emphasize even more than ever in these last two weeks, building a culture to go into the tournament.”
Sitting at 8-8 on the season, Hawaii is in control of their own destiny, winning the final four games would allow the ‘Bows to avoid the play-in game in the Big West tournament.
“So it is truly on us, we have an opportunity to come together as a team to play unselfishly, to play hard-nosed defense and give everything we got for these two weeks.” Jardine said. “If we do, we’ll be really happy with the result, and we’ll be really happy with our position going into the Big West tournament.”
Before the tournament, the ‘Bows face Long Beach State in the final two games in Manoa — game one set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.