UH basketball in control of their own destiny heading into final games of the season

“When you’re a younger guy in a program, you feel like you’ve got so much time, when you’re an older guy in the program, you feel like you gotta make the most of it, but to be honest I think that’s something that we can be better about doing all the time is that these young guys realizing that this year is an opportunity to make a run at the tournament.” Jardine said. “This is an opportunity to build our program, It’s an opportunity to build our culture and that’s something that I hope we can emphasize even more than ever in these last two weeks, building a culture to go into the tournament.”