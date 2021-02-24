Suspect arrested for attempted murder, assaulting an officer after violent spree on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is in custody of Maui police following a series of events that led to two officers opening fire.
The incident began around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when officers stopped a vehicle in the Wailuku area.
MPD said the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Kaipo Lapenia-Lau, initially provided a fake name to officers. When police dug deeper, they realized Lapenia-Lau had several warrants out for his arrest.
When asked to step out of the vehicle, MPD says Lapenia-Lau sped forward, dragging one of the officers a few feet. Only minor injuries were reported as the suspect got away.
Hours later after an All-Points Bulletin was issued, Lapenia-Lau was stopped in the Mill Street area of Wailuku.
Just after 9 a.m., police confronted him again. He eventually drove toward police and two officers opened fire.
Lapenia-Lau wasn’t struck by the bullet and a pursuit followed.
The suspect fled to a Waihee home where police apprehended him and took him in to custody.
He was treated for minor injuries from broken glass and later booked for allegedly assaulting a police officer in the first-degree, attempted murder, and resisting and order to stop.
The officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave with pay, per department procedures.
The investigation is ongoing.
