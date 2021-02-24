Police identify man shot dead, found in a shallow grave in Puna

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim of a murder on Hawaii Island has been identified by police.
Authorities said 34-year-old Andrew Cawley’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in the Aloha Estates subdivision in Puna.
His body was found on Jan. 5, but he was reported missing on Dec. 30. He was last seen at a friend’s house.
Detectives believed he had been buried there for about two weeks prior to the discovery.
An autopsy revealed that Cawley died of a gunshot wound to the torso.
The case has been ruled a homicide. No word on any arrests.
Anyone with tips should call (808) 935-3311, or detective Jeremy Kubojiri at (808) 961-2378. Kubojiri can also be contacted via email at jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.