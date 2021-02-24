Police identify man shot dead, found in a shallow grave in Puna

By HNN Staff | February 23, 2021 at 6:40 PM HST - Updated February 23 at 6:48 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim of a murder on Hawaii Island has been identified by police.

Authorities said 34-year-old Andrew Cawley’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in the Aloha Estates subdivision in Puna.

His body was found on Jan. 5, but he was reported missing on Dec. 30. He was last seen at a friend’s house.

Detectives believed he had been buried there for about two weeks prior to the discovery.

An autopsy revealed that Cawley died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

The case has been ruled a homicide. No word on any arrests.

Anyone with tips should call (808) 935-3311, or detective Jeremy Kubojiri at (808) 961-2378. Kubojiri can also be contacted via email at jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.

