Looking for your next good read? A pop-up bookstore is coming to Ward Village

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, book lovers! A new pop-up bookstore will be opening up at Ward Village this Saturday.
Organizers say about 100,000 books will be up for sale during the three-month-long pop-up. They’ll also be selling more than just books: Some 50,000 vinyl records and 25,000 CDs will also be available to shoppers along with art and collectibles.
The bookstore will be located in South Shore Market next to Nordstrom Rack. All COVID safety precautions will be in place.
“Leading up to and during the pandemic, we’ve gathered an extensive collection of donated books, vinyl, works of art, and other media,” said Nainoa Mau, Executive Director, Friends of the Library of Hawai’i. “This bookstore pop-up at Ward Village allows us to create a temporary retail space where we can offer all of our inventory over the next few months, while providing a safe shopping experience for community members.”
All proceeds will benefit Hawaii’s 51 public libraries. For more information and hours, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.